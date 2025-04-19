Standoff in Ballinger neighborhood Thursday evening

Armored vehicles, spotlights, and bullhorns to deal with a suspect with a knife

Photo by Patrick Ducey

A domestic violence incident that started in Edmonds just after 4:30pm on Thursday April 17, 2025, turned into a hours long standoff in Shoreline's Ballinger neighborhood.





Photo by Patrick Ducey Edmonds Police determined that the suspect was at a location in Ballinger at 12th NE and NE 201st at around 5pm.





He was armed with at least one knife and threatened violence if any police approached.





Over the course of several hours, officers and negotiators communicated with the suspect, using bullhorns.





Photos by Patrick Ducey

Besides Edmonds, Officers from Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Mukilteo, Kirkland, Sammamish, and Sound Transit stood by at the scene.





The King County Crisis Negotiation Team and Mental Health team was on scene to help. King county sent two SWAT teams in armored vehicles. SWAT called in Shoreline Medics to standby.





Photo by Patrick Ducey



Ultimately the subject surrendered with only self-inflicted injuries.





He was taken into custody just after 9pm and booked into the Sno County Jail for domestic violence and other offenses.



There were no serious injuries to any other party.





--Diane Hettrick







