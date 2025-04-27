Brahms Bonanza with the Andrew Sords trio May 18, 2025 at St. Dunstan's
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Seattle Symphony's talented tubist John DiCesare joins forces with concert violinist Andrew Sords and pianist Timothy Durkovic for a sensational presentation of Brahms's iconic Horn Trio in E-flat.
Sords and Durkovic will dazzle with stunning showpieces by Chopin and Sarasate. This vibrant trio will bring St. Dunstan's 2024-2025 Concert Series to a triumphant close as they share these beloved 19th-century masterpieces and enchant the audience with delightful anecdotes and humor from the stage.
Free, but Reserve a seat online using this link
St. Dunstan's is ADA accessible, and designated ADA parking is available in the upper west lot. All are welcome to stay for light refreshments following the performance.
