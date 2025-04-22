Downsizing, Decluttering and Letting Go
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
What’s the psychology behind downsizing and letting go of our stuff?
Join us as we talk about plans and strategies to downsize and declutter, as well as what to do with the personal and household belongings you’re letting go of.
Learn strategies and create a plan to downsize with your goals and timeline. We’ll talk about preserving memories and creating a legacy.
Walk away with confidence and a plan for next steps.
Wednesday, May 14, 2025 from 2:00-3:00pm
Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE
Free
