Downsizing, Decluttering and Letting Go

Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Why do we resist letting go of stuff? 

What’s the psychology behind downsizing and letting go of our stuff? 

Join us as we talk about plans and strategies to downsize and declutter, as well as what to do with the personal and household belongings you’re letting go of. 

Learn strategies and create a plan to downsize with your goals and timeline. We’ll talk about preserving memories and creating a legacy. 

Walk away with confidence and a plan for next steps.
 
Wednesday, May 14, 2025 from 2:00-3:00pm
Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE 
Free


Posted by DKH at 3:05 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  