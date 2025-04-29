Montessori inspired kids play space and cafe opening in Shoreline in May

Nixi City Play Cafe is opening its first location in the Seattle area, ideal for parents of little ones aged 0-8 looking for a kid friendly “third place” between work and home.

Shoreline, WA May 1, 2025 – Cheers to this news: Nixi City is opening its first ever location in Shoreline, WA. 


The new location in the Richmond Beach Plaza is set to open May of 2025. From a thoughtfully designed play area for kids to a cozy lounge for parents, Nixi City promises a dynamic space where parents and children can connect, play, have a party, and create lasting memories.

Founded by partners Dominique Elkind and Giuseppe Mangiacotti, Nixi City will create a welcoming space that fosters connections and provides a haven for families to unwind and play.

Photograph: Courtesy of Nixi City | A rendering of the Shoreline, WA location kids play area.


Photograph: Courtesy of Nixi City | A rendering of the Shoreline, WA location cafe and lounge area.


“We were shocked at the lack of kid friendly neighborhood businesses in the Seattle area. Places where our family could get out of the house that were clean, beautifully designed, and fun to hang out at,” says Dominique Elkind, co-owner of Nixi City.
“Our play space was thoughtfully designed to support critical thinking, independence, and confidence in little ones ages 0-8 and was inspired by Montessori education principles. We also have a cute cafe lounge for parents and playdates with premium coffee, mocktails, and snacks.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Nixi City is offering discounts on both memberships and bulk play passes. Sign up for the Nixi City email newsletter at www.nixi.city or follow on social media to learn more and be the first to hear about the upcoming events like live music and story times.

About Nixi City

Nixi City is a state-of-the-art kids play and learning space with a cafe where parents actually want to hang out. Our neighborhood play cafe is an inspiring haven for families to come together to eat, play, learn and party.

Our cutting-edge play space supports critical thinking, independence, and confidence with Montessori and Reggio Emilia-inspired activities designed for little ones ages 0-8. 

Designed by former Montessori child educators and ex-Google designers with expertise in intentional play and creative problem solving skill development to grow curious kids who connect together.

We provide nature and cityscape inspired toys and open space, hand built to encourage creative play and connection. Our zen-like space is outfitted with cozy chairs, wifi, premium beverages and snacks so parents can chill (or get some work done!) while the kids play. 

With Nixi City membership, we make parents' lives easier through access to a thriving social and community space.


