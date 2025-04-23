What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – April 23 - 29
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – April 23 - 29
From free family fun to fresh seafood feasts and a Short Short Film Festival, here are the Destination Shoreline Featured Events you won’t want to miss this week!
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Healthy Kids Day at Dale Turner YMCA
Saturday, April 26
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dale Turner Family YMCA
Healthy Kids Day® is the Y’s national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids and families. For over 30 years, YMCAs and their communities have hosted free community events in April to inspire kids and families to keep their minds and bodies active throughout the summer months and beyond. Plus, Tons of Prizes and Giveaways!
Enjoy free Healthy Kids Day t-shirts, life jackets, and other goodies. Enter to win a free week of summer adventure at Camp Orkila, Camp Colman, or BOLD & GOLD, and a free week of summer fun at day camp. And so much more!*
Shoreline's Fresh Catch
Saturday, April 26
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Town & Country Market Shoreline
Join us for a delicious celebration of sustainable seafood. Come to Shoreline T&C to join us in celebrating responsibly sourced seafood, from succulent shrimp to delectable oysters and everything in between!
· Explore oysters with pro shuckers from Johnson & Gunstone
· Pair wines with seafood at our wine tasting with L'Ecole
· Learn about sustainable seafood choices from conservation experts
· Try delicious offerings from some of our favorite seafood partners
· Enjoy samples galore of our teams' favorite seafood items and dishes
· Meet author Cynthia Nims and pick up a signed copy of her cookbook, Shellfish
We'll be celebrating seafood 12-4, so come and join the fun! Deliciousness guaranteed, from sea to Shoreline!
ShoreLake Arts – Short Short Film Festival
Saturday, April 26
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Shoreline Community College Theater
The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival aims to support emerging and developing filmmakers in Washington State and encourage appreciation for the art of filmmaking in our community. A program of 12 selected films will be screened at the Shoreline Community College Theater on April 26, 2025. The films voted Best Picture and People's Choice will each take home $1,000 and a campy Sasquatch Award!
PAWS & PINS at Spin Alley Bowling and Vault 177
Sunday, April 27
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Spin Alley Bowling
Benefiting Seattle Area Feline Rescue
Come bowl with us and 50% of your $20 purchase goes straight to support the important work they do at SAFe! $20 plus tax includes one hour of bowling including shoe rental per person and your donation. SAFe staff will be on site to answer any questions you may have and to take donations. You don’t have to bowl to donate so come on down and join us in support of this great, local non-profit!
Fred Hutch Cancer Center Mammogram Van
Tuesday, April 29
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
We are excited to announce additional dates to host the Fred Hutch Mammogram Van! It is incredibly convenient to come to the Center for your yearly screening! It ensures timely access to essential health screenings without the need for long travel or waiting times. This service brings peace of mind and promotes active health management within the community. Appointments are scheduled directly with the Fred Hutch’s scheduling line. Unfortunately, the van cannot accommodate participants requiring wheelchairs, walkers, or canes.
Location: Center Parking Lot
Call to Schedule: 206-606-7800
