Was your car hit during the Hands Off protest on April 5?

Friday, April 25, 2025

Was your vehicle damaged when you parked here during the April 5 protest?
People participating in the Hands Off protest on April 5, 2025 at 205th and Aurora saw what looked like a hit and run.

"We were standing in front of the Kitanda coffee shop when a car hit the car in front of it. They weren't going that fast and I don't know if there was damage to either car. The car went around the car and left the scene."

They took photos of the vehicle causing the hit and are willing to share information with the owner of the vehicle.

If this was your car, contact Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com

--Diane Hettrick


