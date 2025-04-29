August King County Park Levy would fund new parks, trails, and pools

Tuesday, April 29, 2025


A levy on the August ballot, co-sponsored by Councilmember Rod Dembowski, would bring millions for North King County recreation if passed.

A preliminary concept created by Toole Design shows a potential route to fill the half-mile gap in the Interurban Trail where cyclists and pedestrians must cross SR104 between Shoreline and Edmonds - curtesy North Sound Bicycle Advocates

The levy would dedicate $5 million towards connecting the Interurban Trail between Shoreline and Edmonds. Currently, pedestrians and cyclists must navigate a half-mile of busy, unsafe roads and brave a death-defying crossing of State Route 104. Proposed solutions include building a bridge over the highway. 

Another $10 million for the connection was included in the state’s transportation budget sponsored by Senator Liias from Edmonds.

The levy would include $5 million for a new Shoreline pool. A levy for a Shoreline Aquatics and Community Center on the 2019 ballot failed to pass. Shoreline budgeted $720.9k for planning a new aquatics center and preparing a 2026 bond measure for voter approval.

An areal image from the LFP website shows the location of the proposed city-owned Lakefront park

The City of Lake Forest Park would receive $4 million for the planned Lakefront Park, a future 3.3-acre park on Lake Washington near the Burke-Gilman Trail and across Bothell Way from Town Center. It will provide public water access and is estimated to cost $12 million.

A map from the city of Kenmore shows the 13.29-acres of the former landfill the city plans to acquire for a waterfront park

$15 million from the proposed levy is allocated to Kenmore for Lakepointe property acquisition. Kenmore recently accepted $8 million towards the planned waterfront park with a trail and wildlife habitat at the former landfill.

A rendering from the city of Bothell shows the possible future layout of the Park at Bothell Landing including a skatepark and pump track

A proposed Skatepark and Pump Track at the Park at Bothell Landing would receive $1 million from the proposed King County Parks Levy renewal. Bothell is holding a workshop on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at City Hall to gather community input on the design phase of this project.

If approved by voters in August, the levy would raise $1.45 billion over six years and would cost a median-valued home owner about $16.33 a month.


Posted by DKH at 2:33 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  