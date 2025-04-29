August King County Park Levy would fund new parks, trails, and pools
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
A levy on the August ballot, co-sponsored by Councilmember Rod Dembowski, would bring millions for North King County recreation if passed.
|A preliminary concept created by Toole Design shows a potential route to fill the half-mile gap in the Interurban Trail where cyclists and pedestrians must cross SR104 between Shoreline and Edmonds - curtesy North Sound Bicycle Advocates
The levy would dedicate $5 million towards connecting the Interurban Trail between Shoreline and Edmonds. Currently, pedestrians and cyclists must navigate a half-mile of busy, unsafe roads and brave a death-defying crossing of State Route 104. Proposed solutions include building a bridge over the highway.
Another $10 million for the connection was included in the state’s transportation budget sponsored by Senator Liias from Edmonds.
The levy would include $5 million for a new Shoreline pool. A levy for a Shoreline Aquatics and Community Center on the 2019 ballot failed to pass. Shoreline budgeted $720.9k for planning a new aquatics center and preparing a 2026 bond measure for voter approval.
|An areal image from the LFP website shows the location of the proposed city-owned Lakefront park
The City of Lake Forest Park would receive $4 million for the planned Lakefront Park, a future 3.3-acre park on Lake Washington near the Burke-Gilman Trail and across Bothell Way from Town Center. It will provide public water access and is estimated to cost $12 million.
|A map from the city of Kenmore shows the 13.29-acres of the former landfill the city plans to acquire for a waterfront park
$15 million from the proposed levy is allocated to Kenmore for Lakepointe property acquisition. Kenmore recently accepted $8 million towards the planned waterfront park with a trail and wildlife habitat at the former landfill.
|A rendering from the city of Bothell shows the possible future layout of the Park at Bothell Landing including a skatepark and pump track
A proposed Skatepark and Pump Track at the Park at Bothell Landing would receive $1 million from the proposed King County Parks Levy renewal. Bothell is holding a workshop on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at City Hall to gather community input on the design phase of this project.
If approved by voters in August, the levy would raise $1.45 billion over six years and would cost a median-valued home owner about $16.33 a month.
