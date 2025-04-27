Business Spotlight: Meadowlark Consulting



Helping Entrepreneurs Build Their Online Presence with Strategy & Heart





In today’s digital world, a great website is more than just an online presence—it’s a powerful tool that helps businesses grow, attract clients, and make an impact. Meadowlark Consulting, a Shoreline-based web design business, specializes in creating strategic, engaging, and functional websites that reflect the heart of small businesses and the people behind them.



Founded nearly five years ago, Meadowlark Consulting is driven by a passion for helping entrepreneurs—especially women—elevate their businesses, amplify their voices, and increase their impact.





We spoke with founder Cory, a long-time Shoreline resident, to learn more about her journey, her work, and what sets her apart in the world of web design.



Q&A With Meadowlark Consulting





Q: How long have you been in business?

A: I officially launched Meadowlark Consulting on 11/11/2021, so it will be five years in November! It’s been an incredible journey, and I’ve had the privilege of working with so many inspiring entrepreneurs along the way.



Q: What inspired you to start your business?

A: Before starting Meadowlark Consulting, I spent 13 years as a stay-at-home parent and active volunteer in the Shoreline community. I was involved with the Highland Terrace Neighborhood Association, Highland Terrace PTA, and Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool, and during that time, I found myself stepping up for tech-related projects.



Through self-teaching, I learned how to build WordPress websites and discovered a passion for web design. As I faced a major life transition, I knew I needed to create a career for myself—one that would support my family while also aligning with my values. That’s when I decided to build a business centered on helping women grow their own businesses—raising their incomes, voices, and impact through strategic and engaging websites.



Q: What service does your business provide for our community?

A: I co-create websites with small business owners, ensuring their online presence is strategic, engaging, and functional. My work spans a variety of industries—I’ve designed websites for:

An online business coach

A yoga teacher

Several authors

A Montessori preschool

An acupuncture clinic

A financial planner

A veterinarian



Each website is tailored to the unique personality and goals of the business owner, helping them connect with their audience and grow their business.



Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?

A: I love that Shoreline is a welcoming place for everyone. The strong sense of community, the support for local businesses, and the emphasis on inclusivity make this such a wonderful place to live and work.



Q: Why is your business based in Shoreline?

A: I have lived in Shoreline for over 20 years, and this is home. I run my business from my "shedquarters"—a dedicated workspace in my backyard—allowing me to work closely with local entrepreneurs while being part of the community I love.



Q: What inspires you each day?

A: I love learning about the entrepreneurial journeys of women in different fields—how they’ve turned their passions into businesses and how they use their platforms to create positive change. It’s incredibly inspiring to work with people who are not only building their dream careers but also making an impact in their communities.



Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?

A: Building a website from scratch can be overwhelming, and I make it my mission to break the process down into small, manageable steps. I guide my clients every step of the way, ensuring they feel supported, informed, and empowered.



Beyond just technical skills, what sets me apart is my collaborative approach, clear communication, and genuine enthusiasm for my clients' success. I’m not just a web designer—I’m their biggest fan and cheerleader.



