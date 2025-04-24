Jobs for High School Students: Youth Outreach Leader
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Salary $17.10 Hourly
Opening Date - 04/21/2025
Closing Date - 5/19/2025 11:59 PM Pacific
There are six (6) positions available, applicants must be at least 16 years old and enrolled in high school level classes with in Shoreline School District.
The Job
- Create social media content
- Connect with youth
- Participate and lead recreation activities
- Plan & Promote Events
- Must be at least 16 years old and enrolled in high school level classes
- Attend a Shoreline school
- Ability to work effectively with diverse cultural communities
0 comments:
Post a Comment