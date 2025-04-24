Jobs for High School Students: Youth Outreach Leader

Thursday, April 24, 2025


City of Shoreline
EH - Youth Outreach Leader
Salary $17.10 Hourly
Opening Date - 04/21/2025
Closing Date - 5/19/2025 11:59 PM Pacific

There are six (6) positions available, applicants must be at least 16 years old and enrolled in high school level classes with in Shoreline School District.

The Job
  • Create social media content
  • Connect with youth
  • Participate and lead recreation activities
  • Plan & Promote Events
Requirements
  • Must be at least 16 years old and enrolled in high school level classes
  • Attend a Shoreline school
  • Ability to work effectively with diverse cultural communities

