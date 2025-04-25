Re-Election Announcement: Tracy Furutani for Lake Forest Park City Council

Tracy Furutani announces re-election

I'm excited to announce that I'm running for re-election to the Lake Forest Park City Council.





Over the past term, I’ve worked hard to represent your voices and advocate for policies that protect our unique natural surroundings, support local families and businesses, and enhance the quality of life for all residents.



From improving public safety and infrastructure by approving additional traffic camera coverage in school walk zones, lowering speed limits and instituting a Healthy Streets program to promoting sustainability through the adoption of the city’s Climate Action Plan, we’ve made important strides. But there is still more to do.



With your continued support, I’m ready to build on the progress we’ve made together and keep working toward a vibrant, resilient future for Lake Forest Park. We’ll need your input on our new lakefront park, our housing needs (I’m interested in Community Land Trusts and ADUs as potential solutions) and our need to maintain the city’s fiscal stability.



I look forward to continuing to listen, lead with integrity, and serve this community with transparency and accountability.



Thank you for the opportunity—and for your trust.



Let’s keep moving Lake Forest Park forward—together.







It has been an honor to serve this community—a place where we care deeply about our environment, value inclusive decision-making, and commit to thoughtful growth.