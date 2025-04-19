The Chocolate Man has Easter goodies

The Chocolate Man in Lake Forest Park

If you are a sugar addict, the entrance to the lower lobby at Lake Forest Park Town Center is a very dangerous place.





Incredible yummies bracket the entrance. The new Always Summer Ice Cream Café is to the right - think piles of artistically arranged ice cream on top of a chocolate donut - all with sprinkles.





On the left, the Chocolate Man - handmade, organic, wonderful chocolate. Once you have the real thing, you'll never touch a candy bar again.





He goes all out for Easter - and there should be items left this weekend.





Town Center is at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE . The lower entrance is from the parking lot. Or you can go in from the upper floor and take the escalator down.





While you are there, you can drop off your ballot in the box outside of City Hall in the far corner of the site.





--Diane Hettrick







