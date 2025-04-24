Sno-King International Folk Dance Club
Thursday, April 24, 2025
|Sno-King dancers
Photo by Birgit Ages
They do no-partner, couple, and set dances, and you don't need to bring a partner.
They start at 6:45pm on the second Wednesday, when they teach a set dance. They also have a beginner's class from 6:30-7:00pm on the other Wednesdays.
At 7:00pm Wednesday dances start with requests, and move on to a short lesson. A program of dances follows, mixed with more requests so we can all do our favorites.
The Second Saturday of each month they throw a party from 7:00-9:00pm, with no teaching.
In May they will learn dances from Catalunya (Spain), Scotland, Russia, and France, in addition to the dances introduced in the beginner's classes. Come give it a whirl!
Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood. $8.00; first time free.
Email dancesnoking@gmail.com
Phone: 425-610-9393
