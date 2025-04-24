Sno-King dancers

Photo by Birgit Ages Every Wednesday from 7:00-9:00pm the members of the Every Wednesday from 7:00-9:00pm the members of the Sno-King International Folk Dance Club disport themselves in folk dances from around the world, and so could you!





They do no-partner, couple, and set dances, and you don't need to bring a partner.





They start at 6:45pm on the second Wednesday, when they teach a set dance. They also have a beginner's class from 6:30-7:00pm on the other Wednesdays.





At 7:00pm Wednesday dances start with requests, and move on to a short lesson. A program of dances follows, mixed with more requests so we can all do our favorites.





The Second Saturday of each month they throw a party from 7:00-9:00pm, with no teaching.







