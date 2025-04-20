National Day of Action - Shoreline / Edmonds

Local citizens with handmade signs line Aurora in Saturday's protest

Photo by Mike Remarcke

Locals rally to protest cuts, be builders of hope





Signs were personal

Photos by Claudia Meadows

With short notice to plan, the crowd was expectedly smaller than the Hands Off! rally earlier this month, but those who turned out not only waved signs in support of seniors, veterans, children, LGBTQ+, immigrants, and numerous treasured institutions and values, but took action to fill a need made worse by recent cuts - collecting food donations for the local Hopelink food pantry. With short notice to plan, the crowd was expectedly smaller than the Hands Off! rally earlier this month, but those who turned out not only waved signs in support of seniors, veterans, children, LGBTQ+, immigrants, and numerous treasured institutions and values, but took action to fill a need made worse by recent cuts - collecting food donations for the local Hopelink food pantry.





With mobility issues, you have to arrive early

Photo by Mike Remarcke

Referred to as "A National Day of Action," the Saturday event was initiated by the group 50501, whose slogan is "50 Protests. 50 States. 1 Movement." Referred to as "A National Day of Action," the Saturday event was initiated by the group 50501, whose slogan is "50 Protests. 50 States. 1 Movement."





Donations for Hopelink collected at the protest

Photo from Everyday Activists This local demonstration was organized by Shoreline-based EverydayActivists.net and was one of several in the area. This local demonstration was organized by Shoreline-based EverydayActivists.net and was one of several in the area.



A carload of food and household necessities was collected for Hopelink - roughly 13 bags and boxes!





More than 600 people rallied on Aurora Avenue North at the Shoreline/Edmonds line on Saturday, April 19, 2025 to protest against President Trump's attempts to curtail basic rights and cut funding for essential programs and services that so many in our state rely on.