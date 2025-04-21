Reader Challenge: Lilacs

Lilacs By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





By a very wide margin, readers have identified these beauties as lilacs.





I said I would publish the names of the first three people to identify these lovely purple flowers - but the first three to comment never got around to changing "unknown" to their name.





So I'm picking some names at random (being in charge means that you get to change the rules).





Ann Gotchall, Colleen Weum, Rose Davis, Gary Lee Moore.





Other readers (one each) suggested hydrangea, red bud, and alstroemeria.







