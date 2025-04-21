Reader Challenge: Lilacs

Monday, April 21, 2025

Lilacs
By Diane Hettrick

By a very wide margin, readers have identified these beauties as lilacs.

I said I would publish the names of the first three people to identify these lovely purple flowers - but the first three to comment never got around to changing "unknown" to their name.

So I'm picking some names at random (being in charge means that you get to change the rules).

Ann Gotchall, Colleen Weum, Rose Davis, Gary Lee Moore.

Other readers (one each) suggested hydrangea, red bud, and alstroemeria.


Posted by DKH at 2:55 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  