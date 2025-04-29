Protests planned for May Day - Thursday May 1, 2025

Photo courtesy Everyday Activitists

Some 40 area residents gave up an hour of their Sunday this past weekend, April 27, 2025 to continue standing up against Trump administration policies and spending cuts they see as detrimental to the well-being of our people and country. Some 40 area residents gave up an hour of their Sunday this past weekend, April 27, 2025 to continue standing up against Trump administration policies and spending cuts they see as detrimental to the well-being of our people and country.





Photo courtesy Everyday Activists

Signatures were also collected for a petition by National Nurses United calling for continued Medicare, Medicaid and public health funding instead of the proposed tax cuts for billionaires included in the U.S. House-passed budget under consideration in Congress.



In addition, some attendees also brought food donations for Hopelink to the event. Signatures were also collected for a petition by National Nurses United calling for continued Medicare, Medicaid and public health funding instead of the proposed tax cuts for billionaires included in the U.S. House-passed budget under consideration in Congress.In addition, some attendees also brought food donations for Hopelink to the event.





Photo courtesy Everyday Activists On Thursday, May 1, a traditional day of protest, gatherings are planned for N 205th / Aurora on the Shoreline - Edmonds border. , a traditional day of protest, gatherings are planned for N 205th / Aurora on theborder.





Lake Forest Park. 4:30-6:00 pm. Corner of Bothell and Ballinger. Public parking available at this corner at LFP Town Center. Bus routes 331, 372 and 522 come to this corner. Please bring shelf stable food to donate to Hopelink Food Bank if you’re able.



Mountlake Terrace residents will gather on the freeway bridge at 220th and there may be people on the Blue Bridge at N 155th in Shoreline.







The sign-waving event held at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St. at the Shoreline/Edmonds line was organized by Shoreline-based group Everyday Activists, and included an information table for Indivisible Shoreline, a local branch of the grassroots nationwide network seeking to build community and limit harm caused by the radical policy changes.