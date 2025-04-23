Edmonds Floretum Garden Club annual plant sale May 3, 2025 in Edmonds





Examples include native plants such as Western star flower and sword fern, perennials like hardy geranium, lily, rodgersia, and peony, as well as succulents, shrubs, and veggie starts.





Don’t miss the garden boutique chock full of donated items including garden tools, garden art, wire cloches, decorative pots, houseplants, books, crafted items, wheelbarrows and patio furniture.



Come early for the best selection. Proceeds go to grants for environmental stewardship programs and school horticulture projects, and to scholarships in horticulture education at local colleges.







Club members have been potting up a huge assortment of plants over the past many weeks.