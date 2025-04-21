Lake Forest Park Residents Rally on Saturday, April 19

Protestors in Lake Forest Park

Photo by Donna Hawkey Many felt the need to ‘do something’ in their own city after the constant barrage of bad news in the media. Many felt the need to ‘do something’ in their own city after the constant barrage of bad news in the media.





The mood was welcoming and patriotic, with many expressing a ‘we can make a difference’ attitude.



The next chance to gather and make our voices heard will be May 1st from 4:30pm until 6:00pm at the Bothell & Ballinger intersection.





Protest on Bothell Way

Photo by Donna Hawkey The theme of this day is to highlight the many values and necessities of our working class, including immigrants, and to honor the hard fought battles against repressive government actions and practices of the past and current day. The theme of this day is to highlight the many values and necessities of our working class, including immigrants, and to honor the hard fought battles against repressive government actions and practices of the past and current day.





Contribute to the Hopelink Food Bank





If you can, please bring an unopened packaged shelf-stable food item such as pasta and sauce, peanut butter, or diapers etc. for needy families and adults. The donations will be delivered to the Hopelink food bank.



The May Day labor movement is recognized internationally every year on May 1.





