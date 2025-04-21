Lake Forest Park Residents Rally on Saturday, April 19
Monday, April 21, 2025
Approximately 200 LFP residents gathered April 19, 2025 on the corner of Bothell Way and Ballinger to protest the Trump administration’s assault on economic, social and environmental justice.
|Protestors in Lake Forest Park
Photo by Donna Hawkey
The mood was welcoming and patriotic, with many expressing a ‘we can make a difference’ attitude.
The next chance to gather and make our voices heard will be May 1st from 4:30pm until 6:00pm at the Bothell & Ballinger intersection.
The next chance to gather and make our voices heard will be May 1st from 4:30pm until 6:00pm at the Bothell & Ballinger intersection.
|Protest on Bothell Way
Photo by Donna Hawkey
Contribute to the Hopelink Food Bank
If you can, please bring an unopened packaged shelf-stable food item such as pasta and sauce, peanut butter, or diapers etc. for needy families and adults. The donations will be delivered to the Hopelink food bank.
The May Day labor movement is recognized internationally every year on May 1.
The May Day labor movement is recognized internationally every year on May 1.
0 comments:
Post a Comment