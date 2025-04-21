Lake Forest Park Residents Rally on Saturday, April 19

Monday, April 21, 2025

Photo by Donna Hawkey in Lake Forest Park

By Donna Hawkey

Approximately 200 LFP residents gathered April 19, 2025 on the corner of Bothell Way and Ballinger to protest the Trump administration’s assault on economic, social and environmental justice.

Protestors in Lake Forest Park
Photo by Donna Hawkey
Many felt the need to ‘do something’ in their own city after the constant barrage of bad news in the media. 

The mood was welcoming and patriotic, with many expressing a ‘we can make a difference’ attitude.

The next chance to gather and make our voices heard will be May 1st from 4:30pm until 6:00pm at the Bothell & Ballinger intersection.

Protest on Bothell Way
Photo by Donna Hawkey
The theme of this day is to highlight the many values and necessities of our working class, including immigrants, and to honor the hard fought battles against repressive government actions and practices of the past and current day. 

Contribute to the Hopelink Food Bank

If you can, please bring an unopened packaged shelf-stable food item such as pasta and sauce, peanut butter, or diapers etc. for needy families and adults. The donations will be delivered to the Hopelink food bank.

The May Day labor movement is recognized internationally every year on May 1.


Posted by DKH at 4:01 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  