Pollinator Party at the Miyawaki Urban Forest History Project at the Shoreline Historical Museum May 31, 2025

You and your family will learn about the helpful bugs, butterflies, bees, bats and birds from pollinator experts who will be on hand to answer your questions. The Miyawaki Forest Project welcomes you to a FREE kid and family-friendly party where you can learn about the pollinators behind all the spring color around us. You’ll enjoy live music and refreshments, watch your kids entertained by beloved children’s performer Eric Ode , and participate in fun, hands-on games and crafts.You and your family will learn about the helpful bugs, butterflies, bees, bats and birds from pollinator experts who will be on hand to answer your questions.





And just for fun, kids can come dressed as their favorite pollinators – a great way to make use of those bat capes, antennae headbands and butterfly wings waiting around at home in your kids’ closets. Don’t have those? We’ll have materials for pollinator mask-making once you arrive.









Why pollinators? And if you’re in the mood, feel free to spread out your picnic blanket for rest and refreshments; even bring dinner if you like!





Our modest little pollinator hill on the museum grounds was planted to encourage the health of the fast-growing forest just 50 feet away.





Roughly 70% of the plants in our Miyawaki forest must be pollinated in order to grow and develop. This is the same percentage as of all the plants on Earth which depend on pollinators, including the plants that make up the human food supply.





Bees, butterflies and a plethora of other insects, bats, birds and even small mammals do the important job of transferring pollen from one plant to another, fertilizing in order to bring blossoms to fruit, fruit to seed, seed to new plants. These symbiotic relationships between pollinators and plants are essential to the life on which we all depend.



Threats to these busy creatures are increasing with increased climate change, habitat loss, agricultural practices, and pollution.









They evaluated nearly 1,600 species—including bees, beetles, butterflies, moths, flower flies, bats, and hummingbirds.





Some of their key findings are:

22.6% of assessed species face elevated extinction risk, underscoring an urgent need for conservation.

Bees are most threatened: 34.7% of assessed native bee species are at risk, particularly leafcutter and digger bees.

Bats vs. hummingbirds: All three pollinating bat species are at risk, while all hummingbirds were found to be at low extinction risk.

As is true of so much in our world right now, it’s tempting to think there’s nothing we can do. The truth is, starting small, individuals coming together to solve a problem, is the only way to begin to set things right. As is true of so much in our world right now, it’s tempting to think there’s nothing we can do. The truth is, starting small, individuals coming together to solve a problem, is the only way to begin to set things right.





We and PNAS recommend you support pollinator-friendly practices such as reducing pesticide use, planting native flowers, and creating habitats that provide food and shelter for pollinators year-round.





We’ll help get you started by sending you home with action-oriented freebies like seed bombs, and handouts to guide efforts in your own yard.









Miyawaki Forest Project at the We at the Miyawaki Forest Project strongly recommend you come spend a fun Saturday afternoon with us and learn more!Miyawaki Forest Project at the Shoreline Historical Museum 18501 Linden Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133









By Char EricksonCome celebrate the beauty of spring in Shoreline! Buzz on over to the forest Saturday, May 31, 2025 from 3 to 5pm to play, learn, sing, dance and create with us.