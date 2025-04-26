Everyday Activists joined by Indivisible Shoreline will protest Sunday, April 27, 2025 at 205th & Aurora

Photo by Mike Remarcke

Everyday Activists, Indivisible Shoreline, and others will gather at the border between Shoreline and Edmonds at N 205th & Aurora on Sunday, April 27, 2025 from 1 - 2pm to protest the actions of the Trump administration.





Participants are encouraged to bring their homemade signs, highlighting the issue that concerns them most. It will also be an opportunity to bring food donations for the Shoreline Hopelink food bank.