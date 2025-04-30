Death Café meets Thursday May 1, 2025 at Senior Center

Death Café will meet on Thursday, May 1, 2025 from 6:15 - 8:15pm at the Shoreline/LFP Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155, free and open to all.

What is a Death Café?



Death Cafés are gatherings where people can discuss death, dying, and mortality in a relaxed, supportive environment.





They are not grief support groups or counseling sessions, but rather opportunities to share thoughts and connect. Join us for a warm, open conversation about life and death in a supportive space.









Why attend?

Connect with others

Gain new perspectives

Reduce the taboo of death

Build community All are welcome—no agenda, no judgment, just a shared space to talk openly and honestly.



Join us for tea, cake or cookies, and honest discussion.



RSVP:



Two more gatherings have been scheduled for May 22 and June 5, 2025. We’ll begin with a brief introduction to Death Cafe, followed by free-flowing discussion. Bring your stories, reflections, or curiosity as we explore how death shapes the way we live.All are welcome—no agenda, no judgment, just a shared space to talk openly and honestly.Join us for tea, cake or cookies, and honest discussion.RSVP: deathcafe@pirielabs.com Two more gatherings have been scheduled for May 22 and June 5, 2025.













DEATH CAFÉA safe space for open conversations about death and dying