Death Café meets Thursday May 1, 2025 at Senior Center
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Death Café will meet on Thursday, May 1, 2025 from 6:15 - 8:15pm at the Shoreline/LFP Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155, free and open to all.
DEATH CAFÉ
A safe space for open conversations about death and dying
What is a Death Café?
Death Cafés are gatherings where people can discuss death, dying, and mortality in a relaxed, supportive environment.
They are not grief support groups or counseling sessions, but rather opportunities to share thoughts and connect. Join us for a warm, open conversation about life and death in a supportive space.
We’ll begin with a brief introduction to Death Cafe, followed by free-flowing discussion. Bring your stories, reflections, or curiosity as we explore how death shapes the way we live.
Why attend?
Join us for tea, cake or cookies, and honest discussion.
RSVP: deathcafe@pirielabs.com
Two more gatherings have been scheduled for May 22 and June 5, 2025.
- Connect with others
- Gain new perspectives
- Reduce the taboo of death
- Build community
