South County Fire rescues man marooned on rock in water near Edmonds

South County Fire Marine Rescue boat retrieved a man from this rock in Puget Sound

Photo courtesy South County Fire

On Sunday, April 27, 2025 around 1pm, an Edmonds waterfront resident spotted an individual on a rock in apparent distress.

With rising tides, the rock would eventually be underwater. The resident called 911, and the Coast Guard was notified.





Ultimately, South County Fire’s Marine 16 boat responded and helped the gentlemen from the rock. He was evaluated at the Marina, and he declined transport.



The gentleman was not from our area and had arrived in Snohomish County via the light rail and at Edmonds waterfront by bus. Our Community Resource Paramedics assisted in getting him warm clothes, something to eat, a cold-weather kit, and a ride back to the light rail.



"Thank you, Edmonds waterfront resident, for your awareness and quick actions"





--South County Fire





