ShoreLake Arts offers summer arts camps for elementary and middle school students

Sunday, April 20, 2025

ShoreLake Arts offers a wide variety of art camps during the summer for both Elementary and Middle School students.

Our Summer Camps for elementary students and middle school students are taught by professional artists and experienced arts educators. 

ShoreLake Arts offers young artists unparalleled access to explore art with top Teaching Artists from our region’s diverse creative community in a fun and relaxed environment—perfect for summer!

Class sizes are limited to ensure that participants of all experience levels have a postive and enriching experience. We reserve seats in every summer session we run for students who will be offered financial assistance.

Our weekly half day and full day summer program sessions start on June 23, 2025.

Sign up here

ShoreLake Arts Summer 2025 Programs will be located at Scottish Rite 1207 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA 98133.


