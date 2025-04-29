Learn Hip Hop Dance & Culture at Shoreline Community College - New Price!



Ready to dive into hip-hop? Hip Hop Dance & Culture at Shoreline CC is a 6-week course where you'll learn popping, locking, breaking, party styles, and freestyle skills — no experience needed!

Taught by Albee Abigania of Kontagious Performing Company, this class also helps build strength, flexibility, coordination, and confidence. Ages 13 and up are welcome!









The new price is $159 for six sessions. Space is limited to 10 students, so register early!





About Albee Abigania





Albee Abigania’s love for dance started at just three years old and grew into a lifelong passion. After high school, he trained at top studios in North Hollywood, performing with artists like TLC, Christina Aguilera, Destiny’s Child, Ciara, Britney Spears, and Missy Elliott.





In 2004, he founded Kontagious Performing Company to inspire dancers of all levels, believing that passion and creativity are truly contagious. Albee has also worked with Rihanna, Jamie King, Nike, and ABS-CBN International Artists.









Today, Albee leads Kontagious Performing Company and shares his passion, creativity, and industry experience with students at Shoreline Community College, where he teaches Hip Hop Dance & Culture — inspiring the next generation of dancers to move, groove, and express themselves.



