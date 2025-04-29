Learn Hip Hop Dance & Culture at Shoreline Community College - New Price!
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Ready to dive into hip-hop? Hip Hop Dance & Culture at Shoreline CC is a 6-week course where you'll learn popping, locking, breaking, party styles, and freestyle skills — no experience needed!
Taught by Albee Abigania of Kontagious Performing Company, this class also helps build strength, flexibility, coordination, and confidence. Ages 13 and up are welcome!
Class starts May 8, 2025 and runs through June 12, 2025, meets Thursdays from 4:00 to 5:50pm in the 3000 Building Athletics, Room 3011, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
The new price is $159 for six sessions. Space is limited to 10 students, so register early!
Learn, move, and express yourself through hip hop! Sign up now Hip Hop Dance & Culture Registration
About Albee Abigania
Albee Abigania’s love for dance started at just three years old and grew into a lifelong passion. After high school, he trained at top studios in North Hollywood, performing with artists like TLC, Christina Aguilera, Destiny’s Child, Ciara, Britney Spears, and Missy Elliott.
In 2004, he founded Kontagious Performing Company to inspire dancers of all levels, believing that passion and creativity are truly contagious. Albee has also worked with Rihanna, Jamie King, Nike, and ABS-CBN International Artists.
Today, Albee leads Kontagious Performing Company and shares his passion, creativity, and industry experience with students at Shoreline Community College, where he teaches Hip Hop Dance & Culture — inspiring the next generation of dancers to move, groove, and express themselves.
