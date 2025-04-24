Indie Bookstore Day Saturday April 26, 2025

Thursday, April 24, 2025

Indie Bookstore Day is this Saturday, April 26, 2025 and Third Place Books is out to break records. 


Here in Seattle, 29 bookstores are participating in this year's Seattle Bookstore Day Passport Challenge, and we've developed a nifty mobile-friendly site to guide you through your day and/or week as you try to visit every one of them!

Pick up a passport at any participating store, and if you visit all 29 bookstores between April 26 and May 5, you'll receive a Champion Stamp Card good for a one-time 25% discount at each participating store. 

There will be prizes and free books to give out at all three Third Place Books locations (Lake Forest Park, Ravenna, Seward Park) in addition to a scavenger hunt and coloring station.


