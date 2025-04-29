Lake Forest Park Climate Open House Thursday May 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025

The City of Lake Forest Park is updating its Comprehensive Plan, which shapes future planning, to include climate policies and wants input from its residents.

Join us for a Climate Open House on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at Third Place Commons! You’ll have the chance to share your experiences and ideas to help create strategies that protect our homes, environment, and economy.

What to Expect: 
  • City staff to answer your questions
  • Educational displays
  • Kids’ activities provided
  • Light free refreshments
  • Chance to enter a raffle!
Event Details: 
Have questions? Contact Sarah Farbstein at sarahf@cascadiaconsulting.com


