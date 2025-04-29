Lake Forest Park Climate Open House Thursday May 1, 2025

The City of Lake Forest Park is updating its Comprehensive Plan, which shapes future planning, to include climate policies and wants input from its residents.

City staff to answer your questions

Educational displays

Kids’ activities provided

Light free refreshments

Chance to enter a raffle!

Join us for a Climate Open House on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at Third Place Commons! You’ll have the chance to share your experiences and ideas to help create strategies that protect our homes, environment, and economy.What to Expect: