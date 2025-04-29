Lake Forest Park Climate Open House Thursday May 1, 2025
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Join us for a Climate Open House on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at Third Place Commons! You’ll have the chance to share your experiences and ideas to help create strategies that protect our homes, environment, and economy.
What to Expect:
- City staff to answer your questions
- Educational displays
- Kids’ activities provided
- Light free refreshments
- Chance to enter a raffle!
- Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025
- Time: Drop by anytime between 5:30pm – 7:30pm
- Location: Third Place Commons - 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
- accessible via King County Metro bus routes 322, 331, 372
- Spanish interpretation available
