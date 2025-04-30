Citizens needed for ballot pro / con statements - respond today by 3pm

Shoreline Center

On April 26, 2025 the WA State House and Senate approved On April 26, 2025 the WA State House and Senate approved ESHB 2029 , which allows Shoreline School District to place a one-year supplemental levy on the August 5, 2025, ballot.





The School Board will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday, April 30, to consider a ballot measure for the August election date for a supplemental levy for the 2026 calendar year.





If approved, the ballot measure would allow Shoreline Public Schools to supplement the final year of the existing four-year educational programs and operations levy that expires at the end of calendar year 2026.



The taxes collected from this one-year supplemental levy in 2026 will fund educational programs and operations not fully funded by the State of Washington.









This potential one-year supplemental levy is entirely separate from the upcoming replacement levies that will be on the ballot in February 2026, to go into effect in 2027 if approved.



In addition to ESHB 2049, two other bills passed, which will provide some additional funding: If the voters of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park approve the supplemental levy, these funds will be used to pay for additional instructional and support staff; programs such as special education, athletics, music, drama, and other extracurricular activities; transportation; and teacher pay and training.This potential one-year supplemental levy is entirely separate from the upcoming replacement levies that will be on the ballot in February 2026, to go into effect in 2027 if approved. The Levy Planning Committee also begins their work this Wednesday evening.In addition to ESHB 2049, two other bills passed, which will provide some additional funding: E2SSB 5263 (Special Education) and ESSB 5192 (MSOCs).





As you may know, these two bills are two of The Big Three, which many members of the Shoreline School District carried out significant advocacy work for during this legislative session.





These bills are now with the Governor for his approval. We will share more information and details about these bills and their potential impact on the budget as our 2025-26 budget development work proceeds.



