Volunteer Appreciation Week proclamation presented to Food Bank Garden managers

Mayor Chris Roberts with Shellie Anderson and Susan Westphal

of the Twin Ponds Food Bank Garden project

At this week's Shoreline council meeting, Mayor Roberts proclaimed April 20–26, 2025, Volunteer Appreciation Week in the City of Shoreline. This proclamation aligns with the national celebration that recognizes the invaluable service volunteers provide to their communities.

This week, Shoreline residents are encouraged to reflect on and appreciate the powerful impact of volunteering. From restoring natural habitats and cleaning up public spaces to providing food for those in need and enhancing neighborhood safety, volunteers are at the heart of many vital programs throughout the City.





Shellie Anderson and Susan Westphal were presented with the proclamation to honor their decade of work managing the Food Bank Gardens at were presented with the proclamation to honor their decade of work managing the Food Bank Gardens at Twin Ponds Gardens / Twin Ponds Park.





Shellie and Susan, along with a team of dedicated volunteers, have cultivated and cared for over 1,500 square feet of garden space, contributing more than 2,500 pounds of fresh, organic produce annually to local food banks to fight food insecurity.





Their leadership goes beyond gardening. They organize work parties, coordinate donations, and invest countless hours growing, harvesting, and distributing food to support neighbors in need with healthy, local produce.





In 2024 alone, Shoreline volunteers logged over 6,500 hours of service across various city projects—from serving on boards and commissions to emergency communication, habitat restoration, and neighborhood outreach.





This week, thank our volunteers, seek new opportunities to give back, and celebrate the generous spirit that keeps Shoreline thriving.







