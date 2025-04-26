In Loving Memory of Ken Noreen (1942–2025)

Ken Noreen passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at home and surrounded by family.

A devoted husband, father, grandfather, educator, mentor, and friend, Ken lived a remarkable life of passion, service, and joy.

His family was the center of his world, and his love for them was both boundless and inspiring.



He was born in Everett, Washington, to Albert and Annie Noreen. He graduated from Everett high school. A proud alumni of the University of Washington, where he earned both his BA and MA in music education,





He served as the band director at Shorecrest High School for 24 years, followed by another 24 years as the band director at Shoreline Community College.





His commitment to excellence in music education extended statewide: he served as President of the Washington Music Educators Association (WMEA) from 1986 to 1988 and was inducted into the WMEA Hall of Fame.



Ken’s impact reached far beyond the classroom. He was a founding member of both the Shoreline Arts Council and the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation.





He was a founding member of the Shoreline Breakfast Rotary Club and served as president and program chair. He was a tireless advocate and generous supporter of local institutions including the Dale Turner YMCA, the Shoreline Community College Foundation, and the Cedar Building Fund.





His service and dedication were honored through numerous awards, including:

the Christa McAuliffe Award for Educational Leadership from the State of Washington in 1991,

the WMEA Leadership Award,

the Shoreline Community College Student Success Award,

the heART Award from the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council,

the Shoreline School District - Award of Merit “In appreciation of support of Youth Athletics and Activities,”

Western Washington University Music Faculty - Recognition for career of leadership in music education and

the City of Shoreline “Star” award 1995-2005.

Ken also left his musical mark on the broader public, serving as the Director of Music for the Seattle Supersonics and working with the Husky Marching Band from 1965 to 1982. A recipient of recognition from Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI), for performing and providing live music for the Seattle Sonics.



Beyond music and education, Ken was a true Renaissance man—real estate agent, travel agency owner, real estate investor, and passionate traveler. A season ticket holder and loyal fan of the Seattle Mariners for more than 40 years, he never passed up a chance to cheer on his team or enjoy a root beer float from Dick’s Drive-In.



Those who knew Ken will remember him as inspirational, kind, generous, and full of life. He believed in people, in possibilities, and in making the most out of every moment. He was a man of deep integrity, relentless energy, and unwavering commitment to his community.



A celebration of Ken’s life will be held in June, where family and friends will gather to honor the man who taught not just music—but how to live life to the fullest.



In his honor, we toasted his remarkable life with one of his favorite simple pleasures—a root beer float from Dick’s.



He will be dearly missed and forever remembered.



A music scholarship has been created in Ken’s name with the Shoreline Community College Foundation -





Ken went on to shape generations of students during his 48-year career as a music educator.