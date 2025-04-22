Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park Seasonal Maintenance Worker

City of Lake Forest Park
Seasonal Maintenance Worker
part-time, temporary
$23.35 - $31.13 Hourly

Perform general grounds maintenance duties including preparation of walking trails and fields at assigned city and park sites, or basic maintenance tasks in city right-of-way including vegetation control, asphalt, concrete, gravel, and drainage repairs. Operates a range of small powered and specialized equipment. Provide support for special events. 

May perform duties of similar complexity in other maintenance areas as required or assigned.



