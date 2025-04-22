Earth Day celebration at Bitter Lake Playfield today 3-5pm



Come celebrate Earth Day with us at Bitter Lake!



Join Seattle Parks and Recreation for a free Earth Day Celebration and Ribbon Cutting on Tuesday April 22, 2025 from 3–5pm at Join Seattle Parks and Recreation for a free Earth Day Celebration and Ribbon Cutting on Tuesday April 22, 2025 from 3–5pm at Bitter Lake Playfield 13035 Linden Ave N for a ribbon cutting, nature walks, crafts, face painting & more.

The ribbon cutting takes place at 4:30pm. Bring your friends, family, and neighbors to celebrate your park and our planet!





We’ll celebrate the renovated play area, upgraded restrooms, and lighting with an afternoon of fun—nature walks, face painting, arts and crafts, music, and more.