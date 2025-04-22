Earth Day celebration at Bitter Lake Playfield today 3-5pm

Tuesday, April 22, 2025


Come celebrate Earth Day with us at Bitter Lake!

Join Seattle Parks and Recreation for a free Earth Day Celebration and Ribbon Cutting on Tuesday April 22, 2025 from 3–5pm at Bitter Lake Playfield 13035 Linden Ave N for a ribbon cutting, nature walks, crafts, face painting & more.

We’ll celebrate the renovated play area, upgraded restrooms, and lighting with an afternoon of fun—nature walks, face painting, arts and crafts, music, and more.

The ribbon cutting takes place at 4:30pm. Bring your friends, family, and neighbors to celebrate your park and our planet!

