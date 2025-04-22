Lake Forest Park Arbor Day Celebration this Sunday April 27, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Reminder: Join us for the Lake Forest Park Arbor Day Celebration at Horizon View Park on Sunday, April 27, 2025, starting at 1:00pm!

The LFP Tree Board is excited to host this community event celebrating our urban forest. Here's what to expect:
  • 1:00pm - Preview the new art installation project for Horizon View Park, fundraised and organized by the LFP Secret Garden Tour and Plant & Garden Art Sale.
  • 1:30pm - The LFP Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will share a status update on the new Lakefront Park.
  • 1:45pm - Take part in a guided tree walk through the park led by Professor Dick Olmstead of the LFP Tree Board. Learn about the diverse tree species that make our community special!
Please note: Seating will be limited, so consider bringing a blanket or portable chair if you'd like to sit during the presentations.

Bring your neighbors and friends to enjoy this wonderful Arbor Day celebration at Horizon View Park, 19800 47th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155!

More information about the Tree Board and our work in Lake Forest Park.


