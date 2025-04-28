Safety for All: North City Neighborhood Association and Urbanist Shoreline conversation on street design and traffic safety May 7, 2025
Monday, April 28, 2025
Traffic crashes are on the rise here in Shoreline, across our region, and nationally. Pedestrians are particularly vulnerable.
On Wednesday, May 7, 2025 from 7 - 8:30pm the North City Neighborhood Association is partnering with Urbanist Shoreline for a community conversation on street design and traffic safety here in Shoreline.
Come hear from Shoreline Traffic Engineer, Kendra Dedinsky, and Dustin DeKoekkoek from the civil engineering firm Toole Design, about road and street safety.
Learn what Shoreline is doing to create calmer and safer roadways in North City, along the 175th Street corridor, and beyond.
A short presentation will be followed by a Q&A discussion, with time for socializing afterwards.
