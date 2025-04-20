Overnight ramp closure SR 104 to northbound I-5
Sunday, April 20, 2025
|The lower right loop is closed overnight
Sound Transit contractor crews will close the eastbound State Route 104* on-ramp to northbound I-5 from 9pm to 5am nightly Monday, April 21 through Friday morning, April 25, 2025.
This work supports the Lynnwood Light Rail extension project.
**SR 104 runs from Lake Washington to Puget Sound in Edmonds.
Along the way, it changes names half a dozen times, sometimes with different names on each side of the road.
For purposes of this story, it is the road that runs underneath the freeway and is the border between Shoreline and Mountlake Terrace.
