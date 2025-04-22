Jobs: WSDOT Facilities HVAC Specialist (MM3)

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$70,614 – $81,820 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is looking to hire a skilled Heating Ventilation and Air Condition (HVAC) technician that will be responsible for performing skilled journey-level work installing, maintaining, troubleshooting, repairing, and performing preventative maintenance on a variety of building systems that include mechanical, heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning. Safety is paramount and this position is expected to consider personal, co-worker, and public safety as the first and foremost objective during the planning and performance of all activities in connection with work assignments.