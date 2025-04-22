Shoreline Fire Career Open House & Information Session
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
The Shoreline Fire Department invites prospective applicants to attend an in-person Information Session on Saturday, May 17, 2025 from 9:00am to 11:00am at Shoreline Fire Headquarters.
This session will provide an overview of the firefighting profession, the department’s hiring process, and the qualifications required for a career in fire service. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from Shoreline Fire personnel and ask questions in an open, informative setting.
Location: 17525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Enter from southbound Aurora
This session will provide an overview of the firefighting profession, the department’s hiring process, and the qualifications required for a career in fire service. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from Shoreline Fire personnel and ask questions in an open, informative setting.
Location: 17525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Enter from southbound Aurora
Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025
Time: 9:00 – 11:00am
No registration is required, but it is appreciated! All individuals interested in a fire service career are encouraged to attend.
Register here
Time: 9:00 – 11:00am
No registration is required, but it is appreciated! All individuals interested in a fire service career are encouraged to attend.
Register here
0 comments:
Post a Comment