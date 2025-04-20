Birds in the Sky: Red-tailed Hawks
Sunday, April 20, 2025
|Red-tailed hawk. Photo by Jan Hansen
Today's fly over Shoreline; I'm learning more about red-tailed hawks.
There are many variations in the coloration of their feathers.
From the Cornell Lab:
"Most Red-tailed Hawks are rich brown above and pale below, with a streaked belly and, on the wing underside, a dark bar between shoulder and wrist. The tail is usually pale below and cinnamon-red above, though in young birds it’s brown and banded.
“Dark-morph” birds are all chocolate-brown with a warm red tail. “Rufous-morph” birds are reddish-brown on the chest with a dark belly."--Jan Hansen
