Travels with Charlie: Arbor Day at Horizon View Park
Monday, April 28, 2025
The day started with folks and dogs gathering on the corner of the ball field. A bit nippy and breezy, but what do you expect for this time of year? The parks are wonderful no matter what the weather.
City of Lake Forest Park Mayor Tom French began by remembering Deputy Mayor Bodi. She was a respected and deeply admired person, environmental advocate, and community leader.
Then he gave an overview of the park directions and budgets.
And we ended with a tour along the paths with Professor Dick Olmstead as he talked to us about trees and their habitat in the park.
Everyone enjoyed a wonderful Arbor Day Sunday at our neighborhood Horizon View Park 19800 47th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155!
Cheers,
Gordon Snyder
