Travels with Charlie: Arbor Day at Horizon View Park



Story and Photos By Gordon Snyder





The day started with folks and dogs gathering on the corner of the ball field. A bit nippy and breezy, but what do you expect for this time of year? The parks are wonderful no matter what the weather.







City of Lake Forest Park Mayor Tom French began by remembering Deputy Mayor Bodi. She was a respected and deeply admired person, environmental advocate, and community leader.



Then he gave an overview of the park directions and budgets.

Ros Bird gave a preview about the new art installation project for Horizon View, fundraised and organized by the LFP Secret Garden Tour and Plant & Garden Art Sale.



The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board shared a status update on the new Lakefront Park Project.

And we ended with a tour along the paths with Professor Dick Olmstead as he talked to us about trees and their habitat in the park.







