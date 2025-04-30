Unlock the Truth About Homelessness and Housing in virtual session May 14, 2025

Wednesday, April 30, 2025


Join us for a compelling virtual lunch and learn on May 14. 2025, from 11am to 12 PM

Sponsored by NUHSA and HDC, this free event welcomes Gregg Colburn, author of Homelessness is a Housing Problem

Discover how the affordable housing crisis directly fuels homelessness and why community action is more urgent than ever. Gain powerful insights and real data that will transform how you think about housing solutions.

Date: May 14th | Time: 11 AM – 12 PM | Location: Zoom

  Register now

Let’s make a difference—together!


