Unlock the Truth About Homelessness and Housing in virtual session May 14, 2025
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Sponsored by NUHSA and HDC, this free event welcomes Gregg Colburn, author of Homelessness is a Housing Problem.
Discover how the affordable housing crisis directly fuels homelessness and why community action is more urgent than ever. Gain powerful insights and real data that will transform how you think about housing solutions.
Date: May 14th | Time: 11 AM – 12 PM | Location: Zoom
