Make sure your vote is counted for the primary election
Monday, July 29, 2024
I dropped my ballot in the drop box at the 192nd Park n Ride on Sunday afternoon July 21, 2024.
On Monday, I received a text alert that my ballot had been received.
On Tuesday, another text alert told me that my signature had been verified and my ballot would be counted.
I expect another text when my ballot has been counted.
I filled out this form to be able to track my ballot.
Now I get to sit back and follow the rest of the process. For the rest of you, know this:
- July 29: Online and mail registrations must be received 8 days before Election Day. Register to vote in person during business hours and any time before 8pm on Election Day.
- August 6: Deadline for Washington State voter registration or updates (in person only).
- There is an in-person Vote Center at Kenmore City Hall.
August 6 is Primary Election Day - Deposit your ballot in an official drop box by 8pm - not one second later!
Drop boxes:
- Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline 98155
- Shoreline 192nd Park & Ride: 18821 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline 98133
- Lake Forest Park City Hall: 17425 Ballinger Way NE, LFP 98155
- Lake City Library, 12501 28th Ave NE, Seattle 98125
- Broadview Library, 12755 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle 98133
The purpose of the primary election is to choose the top 2 candidates in each race, who will go on to the general election in November.
