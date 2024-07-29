Make sure your vote is counted for the primary election

By Diane Hettrick





I dropped my ballot in the drop box at the 192nd Park n Ride on Sunday afternoon July 21, 2024.





On Monday, I received a text alert that my ballot had been received.





On Tuesday, another text alert told me that my signature had been verified and my ballot would be counted.





I expect another text when my ballot has been counted.









Now I get to sit back and follow the rest of the process. For the rest of you, know this:





July 29: Online and mail registrations must be received 8 days before Election Day. Register to vote in person during business hours and any time before 8pm on Election Day.

August 6: Deadline for Washington State voter registration or updates (in person only).

There is an in-person Vote Center at Kenmore City Hall.

August 6 is Primary Election Day - Deposit your ballot in an official drop box by 8pm - not one second later!





Drop boxes:

The purpose of the primary election is to choose the top 2 candidates in each race, who will go on to the general election in November.







