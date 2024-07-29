Make sure your vote is counted for the primary election

Monday, July 29, 2024

By Diane Hettrick

I dropped my ballot in the drop box at the 192nd Park n Ride on Sunday afternoon July 21, 2024. 

On Monday, I received a text alert that my ballot had been received. 

On Tuesday, another text alert told me that my signature had been verified and my ballot would be counted.

I expect another text when my ballot has been counted.

I filled out this form to be able to track my ballot.

Now I get to sit back and follow the rest of the process. For the rest of you, know this:

  • July 29: Online and mail registrations must be received 8 days before Election Day. Register to vote in person during business hours and any time before 8pm on Election Day.
  • August 6: Deadline for Washington State voter registration or updates (in person only).
  • There is an in-person Vote Center at Kenmore City Hall.
August 6 is Primary Election Day - Deposit your ballot in an official drop box by 8pm - not one second later!

Drop boxes: 
The purpose of the primary election is to choose the top 2 candidates in each race, who will go on to the general election in November. 


