Steven H Robinson 1949-2024

Steven H Robinson

Photo by s cho

Steven H Robinson was born July 21, 1949 in Auburn, WA to Scott E and Billie Ann (Hitchcock) Robinson, and passed away July 5, 2024 in Shoreline, WA.

Steve graduated from Federal Way High School, attended Ricks College (now BYU-I) and graduated from BYU with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education with a Pre-Physical Therapy emphasis.Steve attended the police academy (Class 70) and began his 30 year law enforcement career at the University of Washington retiring 2002 at the rank of Captain. He worked at Edmonds Community College as Director of Safety and Security and at Bellevue College as Director of Public Safety retiring in 2019.Along the way he also served on the Shoreline Public School Board of Directors, was a staff photographer for the Shoreline Area News, a volunteer for the Shoreline Police Department and a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding many ward and stake callings.His circle of friends included many and encompassed all walks of life. He will be missed and especially by those who knew him as son, husband, dad, and grandfather (Poppi). The family that Steve loved so much and leaves behind includes his mother Billie Ann Robinson, his partner in all things his wife Leslie Jan Robinson, his pride and joy daughter Stacey Lynn Christine (Caleb) and son Brian K Robinson and three grandsons Peyton, Mather and Isaac Christine.Interment was July 18, 2024 at Mountain View Cemetery in Auburn, WA.A Memorial Celebration will be held August 3, 2024 from 1-4pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 14901 – 30th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155.