Op-Ed: President Biden’s remarkable 50 years of dedicated public service

By Alan Charnley

Today, we celebrate President Biden's remarkable 50 years of dedicated public service.





From his early days as one of the youngest senators in U.S. history to his current role as President, he has shown unwavering commitment, resilience, and leadership.

Foreign Relations: His tenure as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Vice President saw efforts to strengthen international alliances and promote global security. Key initiatives included supporting NATO expansion, working on the Iran nuclear deal, advocating for the end of apartheid in South Africa, and leading efforts to secure nuclear non-proliferation agreements. He has consistently defended and promoted democracy around the world, supporting democratic movements, standing against authoritarian regimes, and fostering international cooperation based on democratic values. Healthcare: As Vice President, he was instrumental in the passage of the Affordable Care Act, providing millions of Americans with access to health insurance. He also led the Cancer Moonshot initiative, aiming to accelerate cancer research and make more therapies available to patients. His administration has worked to reduce prescription drug costs and improve mental health services. Economic Recovery: Under his leadership during the Obama administration, the country navigated the recovery from the Great Recession, including the implementation of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. As President, he has worked to rebuild the economy post-COVID-19 through initiatives like the American Rescue Plan, which provided critical economic relief to families, businesses, and communities. He has also focused on creating jobs through investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, and clean energy. Climate Change: As President, he rejoined the Paris Agreement and has set ambitious climate goals, aiming for significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and investments in clean energy. His administration has pushed for significant investments in renewable energy, electric vehicles, sustainable infrastructure, and conservation efforts to protect natural habitats and biodiversity. Social Justice: He has been a strong advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, including his support for marriage equality and the Equality Act. He has also worked to advance racial equity through executive actions aimed at combating systemic racism and promoting fairness in housing, education, and criminal justice. His administration has taken steps to reform policing practices and address disparities in the criminal justice system. Pandemic Response: His administration has made significant progress in the fight against COVID-19, including vaccine distribution and economic relief through the American Rescue Plan. The rapid rollout of vaccines helped curb the pandemic, allowing the country to move towards recovery. Efforts have also focused on strengthening public health infrastructure and preparedness for future health crises. Infrastructure: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law aims to rebuild America’s roads, bridges, and rail systems, modernize public transit, and expand broadband access. This law represents one of the largest long-term investments in infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly a century. It also includes funding for clean water projects, improving ports and airports, and upgrading the electric grid. Education: He has advocated for increased funding for public schools, support for teachers, and initiatives to make higher education more affordable, including proposing free community college and increasing Pell Grant funding. His administration has also worked to address student loan debt and expand access to early childhood education. Veterans: Throughout his career, Biden has worked to support veterans and military families, including efforts to improve healthcare services for veterans and addressing issues like homelessness among the veteran population. His administration has increased funding for veterans’ mental health services and expanded job training programs for veterans transitioning to civilian life. Violence Against Women: As the author of the Violence Against Women Act, Biden has championed efforts to combat domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking. This landmark legislation has provided critical resources and support to survivors and has been reauthorized and expanded over the years. His administration continues to advocate for the protection and empowerment of women and girls. Gun Control: Biden has been a vocal advocate for common-sense gun control measures, including background checks for all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and investing in community violence intervention programs. Economic Equity: His administration has focused on reducing economic inequality through initiatives such as raising the minimum wage, expanding tax credits for working families, and supporting small businesses, particularly those in underserved communities. Efforts have also been made to ensure equal pay for equal work and to close the gender pay gap. Immigration Reform: Biden has worked to create a more humane and fair immigration system, including reversing some of the previous administration’s policies, protecting DACA recipients, and proposing comprehensive immigration reform to provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. Labor Rights: He has been a strong supporter of labor unions and workers’ rights, advocating for policies that protect workers from exploitation, ensure safe working conditions, and support collective bargaining. Technology and Innovation: His administration has emphasized the importance of investing in technology and innovation to keep America competitive in the global economy. This includes funding for research and development in fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and advanced manufacturing. Defense and National Security: He has worked to modernize the military, ensure the safety of American troops, and enhance national security through strategic international partnerships. His administration has also focused on cybersecurity measures to protect the nation from emerging digital threats. Promoting Democracy: Throughout his career, Biden has been a staunch advocate for democratic principles. He has supported efforts to strengthen democratic institutions, promote free and fair elections, and uphold the rule of law both domestically and internationally. His commitment to democracy is evident in his efforts to protect voting rights, counter disinformation, and support civil society organizations worldwide.









Thank you, President Biden, for your perseverance, your compassion, and your steadfast dedication to making our country a better place for all. Your legacy of service is an inspiration to us all.

--Alan Charnley