Missoula Children's Theatre presents Robin Hood in two performances on August 3, 2024

ONE DAY ONLY! - SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

3:00pm and 5:30pm performances



The time is simply long ago and the place is the magical, mythical Sherwood Forest. Our hero, Robin Hood, and his Merry Band of colorful characters seek the help of the Foresters, manage to waylay the Aristocrats and set out to rescue Maid Marian and Marian’s Maid.





Prince John tries to stay calm as his Sheriff, guards and horsemen botch Robin’s arrest thanks to the aromatic Skunks. Wacky humor and an original score add to this fresh new look at a legendary outlaw in a legendary time.



Adapted by Michael McGill

Music and Lyrics by Michael McGill



TICKETS:

$12 General Adult (19-59)

$9 Jr/Sr/Military

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE



Phone: (425) 774-9600



Run Time: This production is anticipated to be about 1-hour with no intermission



