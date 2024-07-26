Introduction to Sign Language - classes at the Senior Activity Center
Come learn American Sign Language with Rich Williams, who has been practicing, teaching, and interpreting ASL for over 40 years.
This course covers daily used signs focusing on greetings, activities, family and food.
We’ll learn how to finger spell, and the best signs to communicate our personal needs and feelings in sign. More importantly, we’ll look at ways to sign even with reduced vision, arthritis, or other physical challenges.
No prior experience is needed but English language fluency is helpful.
- Time: Mondays in August 2:30 - 3:30pm
- Cost for August: Members: $20 – Non Members: $32
- Location: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Bldg G, Shoreline WA 98155
- Call the reception desk at 206-365-1536 or visit the Senior Activity Center in Person to register for this class. Registration for August closes August 5.
