Introduction to Sign Language - classes at the Senior Activity Center



Have you ever wanted to say something to someone on the other side of a noisy room?





Come learn American Sign Language with Rich Williams, who has been practicing, teaching, and interpreting ASL for over 40 years.





This course covers daily used signs focusing on greetings, activities, family and food.





We’ll learn how to finger spell, and the best signs to communicate our personal needs and feelings in sign. More importantly, we’ll look at ways to sign even with reduced vision, arthritis, or other physical challenges.





No prior experience is needed but English language fluency is helpful.



