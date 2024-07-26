Jobs: WSDOT Acquisition & Relocation Lead (PAS5)

Friday, July 26, 2024

WSDOT
Acquisition & Relocation Lead (PAS5)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$72,794 - $97,898 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an Acquisition and Relocation Lead worker (PAS5) to join the Real Estate Services office in Shoreline, WA. 

This is a Team Lead role for the Mount Baker Area (MBA sub-area) and will focus on the northerly portion of the Northwest Region (Whatcom, Island, Skagit, and part of Snohomish counties. This role may also assist with Sno-King activities as needed. 

The Team Lead will help organize staff workflow and may also conduct their own acquisitions and relocations assignments. Under the Uniform Relocation Act, the top candidate will facilitate complex property acquisitions and facilitate any relocations associated with an acquisition. The incumbent will act in compliance with the Right of Way manual and WSDOT's internal policies while assisting in identifying the property needs for WSDOT projects. 

This PAS5 position directly supports the fish passage program and WSDOT's vision to provide a safe, sustainable, and integrated multimodal transportation system.

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 3:46 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  