Jobs: WSDOT Acquisition & Relocation Lead (PAS5)



Acquisition & Relocation Lead (PAS5)

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region

$72,794 - $97,898 Annually



Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an Acquisition and Relocation Lead worker (PAS5) to join the Real Estate Services office in Shoreline, WA.





This is a Team Lead role for the Mount Baker Area (MBA sub-area) and will focus on the northerly portion of the Northwest Region (Whatcom, Island, Skagit, and part of Snohomish counties. This role may also assist with Sno-King activities as needed.





The Team Lead will help organize staff workflow and may also conduct their own acquisitions and relocations assignments. Under the Uniform Relocation Act, the top candidate will facilitate complex property acquisitions and facilitate any relocations associated with an acquisition. The incumbent will act in compliance with the Right of Way manual and WSDOT's internal policies while assisting in identifying the property needs for WSDOT projects.



