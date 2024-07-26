Six Shoreline Paramedics graduate from Medic One Paramedic training program's 50th Class

This milestone event marks a significant achievement for both the graduates and the communities they will support. The Medic One Foundation, the primary funder for this world-class paramedic training program, continues to play a vital role in preparing these heroes for the challenges they will face.





The Foundation supports advanced Medic One paramedic training, equipment, and research endeavors to ensure the highest quality emergency medical services for the community.









About Medic One Paramedic Training Program



The Medic One Paramedic Training Program is a collaboration between the University of Washington Harborview Medical Center, the Medic One Foundation, the Seattle Fire Department, and emergency services providers throughout the Puget Sound region.

The program includes over 2,100 hours of classroom instruction, hands-on simulation-based practice, and extensive field-based training, all under the direct supervision of physicians and experienced paramedics.

Charitable gifts are the primary source of support for this world-renown paramedic training program. As a result of this intensive training program, regional Medic One paramedics achieve a survival rate for sudden cardiac arrest that is 2-3 times greater than most major cities nationwide.





Our region, including King County, boasts a cardiac arrest survival rate two to three times higher than the national average. This remarkable statistic is primarily due to the extensive training provided by the Medic One Paramedic Training Program, which prepares paramedics to respond effectively to life-threatening emergencies. The graduation ceremony took place on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 11:00am at Town Hall in Seattle. The Medic One Foundation, celebrating our 50th anniversary, is dedicated to enhancing prehospital emergency care and outcomes in the Puget Sound region through research, innovation, and education.