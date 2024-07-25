Author events at Third Place Books August 2024
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Lake Forest Park
August 2024 EVENTS
Unless ticketed, events are free and open to the public. See thirdplacebooks.com for details. For free events, RSVP is strongly encouraged.
(★) – denotes ticketed event
(⁂) – denotes event for children or middle grade readers
★Thursday, August 1 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Deborah Harkness
The Black Bird Oracle: A Novel
Monday, August 5 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Dian Greenwood with Leslie Johansen Nack
Forever Blackbirds
★Saturday, August 10 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
James S. A. Corey
The Mercy of Gods
⁂Sunday, August 11 at 11am (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Storytime with Michelle Jing Chan
Stay Angry, Little Girl
Tuesday, August 13 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Anna E. Collins with Jo Segura
Worst in Show
Wednesday, August 14 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Willy Vlautin with Jonathan Evison
The Horse: A Novel
★Thursday, August 15 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Melissa Urban
The New Whole30: The Definitive Plan to Transform Your Health, Habits, and Relationship with Food
Third Place Books is located in LFP Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, LFP 98155, upper level.
