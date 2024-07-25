Author events at Third Place Books August 2024

Author event at Third Place Books
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Third Place Books 
Lake Forest Park
August 2024 EVENTS
 
Unless ticketed, events are free and open to the public. See thirdplacebooks.com for details. For free events, RSVP is strongly encouraged.
 
() – denotes ticketed event
() – denotes event for children or middle grade readers
 
Thursday, August 1 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Deborah Harkness
The Black Bird Oracle: A Novel
 
Monday, August 5 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Dian Greenwood with Leslie Johansen Nack
Forever Blackbirds
 
 Saturday, August 10 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
James S. A. Corey
The Mercy of Gods
 
Sunday, August 11 at 11am (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Storytime with Michelle Jing Chan
Stay Angry, Little Girl
 
Tuesday, August 13 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Anna E. Collins with Jo Segura
Worst in Show
 
Wednesday, August 14 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Willy Vlautin with Jonathan Evison
The Horse: A Novel
  
Thursday, August 15 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Melissa Urban
The New Whole30: The Definitive Plan to Transform Your Health, Habits, and Relationship with Food
 

Third Place Books is located in LFP Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, LFP 98155, upper level.




