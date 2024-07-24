Summer Vendor Tasting Event at Ballinger Thriftway July 27, 2024
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Summer Bash! Join us for a delightful Summer Vendor Tasting Event!
Indulge in the flavors of summer with us at Ballinger Thriftway on July 27, 2024 from 12-3pm
We’re bringing together the best local vendors to showcase their freshest, tastiest offerings.
From farm-fresh produce to local wines and everything in between, this event is a foodie’s dream come true!
We will also be barbecuing some delicious meats outside during the Bash!
Bring your friends and family for a day filled with delicious samples, that celebrates community and culinary excellence. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to discover new flavors and support local businesses!
Ballinger Thriftway is located in Ballinger Village 20150 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
