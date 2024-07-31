What’s Happening this Week in Shoreline? July 31 – August 6









Then, on August 3, extend your vegetable harvests with a free gardening class and enjoy fresh produce and local goods at the Shoreline Farmers Market.





Don’t miss the scenic Richmond Highlands to Boeing Creek Walk and the magical Lunchtime Concert featuring AlakaSam on August 6. For the littlest ones, there's Baby Story Time at Shoreline Library on August 5.









Suited for Space with the Museum of Flight

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Richmond Beach Library



Learn about the dangers of the vacuum of space by investigating how low-pressure environments affect the human body. Using household materials, design spacesuits for a marshmallow astronaut. Then test your design in a vacuum chamber. All materials provided by The Museum of Flight. Ages 9 to 13.Please register. Walk-ins welcome only if space allows.



FREE Class: Extend Your Vegetable Harvests

Saturday, August 3, 2024

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Spartan Recreation Center



Learn how you can address climate change in your own yard and garden. The WSU Extension King County Master Gardeners will present a series of six classes on different aspects of gardening in a time of climate change in July and August. Funding has been provided, in full or in part, by the City of Shoreline’s Environmental Mini-Grant Program. The classes will be held in person at the Spartan Recreation Center, 202 NE 185th St., Shoreline, WA 98155. All classes are Saturday mornings, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Classes are free to residents of Shoreline. However, space is limited, and registration is required.



Shoreline Farmers Market

Saturday, August 3, 2024

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

BikeLink Park & Ride



Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).



Richmond Highlands to Boeing Creek Walk

Saturday, August 3, 2024

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Calvin Presbyterian Church



Explore the Richmond Highlands neighborhood including Sunset Park and part of Boeing Creek Park. Approximately 3.1 miles. Rated moderate for some steep hills. Meet in the north side parking lot of



Walk is approximately: 3.1 miles / 1.5 hours

Walk Rating: Moderate (steep hills)

Meet at: Calvin Presbyterian Church, 18826 3rd Ave NW, North side of parking lot.

Walk Leader: Dan



Baby Story Time

Monday, August 5, 2024

10:00 AM - 10:45 AM

Shoreline Library



Share bouncy rhymes, familiar songs and a book for babies, newborn to 24 months with adult. Stay for a short play and social time for children and caregivers afterward. Registration not required.



Lunchtime Concert Series

Tuesday, August 6, 2024

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Spartan Recreation Center Field



AlakaSam – Magic. Bring family and friends of all ages to one of Shoreline’s beautiful parks for a free concert at lunchtime during the summer. Free Lunchtime Concerts for All Ages!



For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on



To have your event included please email



Keep reading for more details or visit www.DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar Wednesday, July 31, 20242:00 PM - 3:00 PMLearn about the dangers of the vacuum of space by investigating how low-pressure environments affect the human body. Using household materials, design spacesuits for a marshmallow astronaut. Then test your design in a vacuum chamber. All materials provided by The Museum of Flight. Ages 9 to 13.Please register. Walk-ins welcome only if space allows.Saturday, August 3, 202410:00 AM - 11:00 AMLearn how you can address climate change in your own yard and garden. The WSU Extension King County Master Gardeners will present a series of six classes on different aspects of gardening in a time of climate change in July and August. Funding has been provided, in full or in part, by the City of Shoreline’s Environmental Mini-Grant Program. The classes will be held in person at the Spartan Recreation Center, 202 NE 185th St., Shoreline, WA 98155. All classes are Saturday mornings, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Classes are free to residents of Shoreline. However, space is limited, and registration is required.Saturday, August 3, 202410:00 AM - 2:00 PMShoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).Saturday, August 3, 202410:00 AM - 11:30 AMExplore the Richmond Highlands neighborhood including Sunset Park and part of Boeing Creek Park. Approximately 3.1 miles. Rated moderate for some steep hills. Meet in the north side parking lot ofWalk is approximately: 3.1 miles / 1.5 hoursWalk Rating: Moderate (steep hills)Meet at: Calvin Presbyterian Church, 18826 3rd Ave NW, North side of parking lot.Walk Leader: DanMonday, August 5, 202410:00 AM - 10:45 AMShare bouncy rhymes, familiar songs and a book for babies, newborn to 24 months with adult. Stay for a short play and social time for children and caregivers afterward. Registration not required.Tuesday, August 6, 202412:00 PM - 1:00 PMAlakaSam – Magic. Bring family and friends of all ages to one of Shoreline’s beautiful parks for a free concert at lunchtime during the summer. Free Lunchtime Concerts for All Ages!and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar To have your event included please email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com

By Kate Ledbetter, Destination ShorelineGet ready for a week of engaging events in Shoreline! Start with "Suited for Space" on July 31, where young explorers can design spacesuits for marshmallow astronauts at the Richmond Beach Library.