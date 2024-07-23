Jobs: Shoreline Tool Library Coordinator and Materials Manager

Coordinator and Materials Manager

Compensation: This position is paid for 35-40 hours of work each week, at a rate of $21/hour and generous paid time off benefits. Employees may be eligible to receive $150/month towards health insurance.

Full-time position, however, we are open to splitting it into 2 half-time roles.











Position start date 9/15/24. This is flexible.





Please send your resume and cover letter to Josh@SeattleREconomy.org by August 6th, 2024 by 5pm with the subject "Coordinator Application." The ideal candidate thrives in positive interactions and shares our values of sustainability and equity. This position works closely with the executive director, operations manager, steering committees, members, and volunteers to ensure that the primary functions of the libraries are carried out with consistency, reliability, and in harmony with the goals of Seattle REconomy, the parent nonprofit.

The Tool Library coordinator and materials manager is a paid staff position responsible for co-managing the day-to-day operations and volunteer experience at Seattle REconomy Shoreline branch.