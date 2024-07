The Bloodworks Northwest mobile team will be at Shoreline Covenant Church from 10am to 4pm on Thursday, August 1, 2024.





Blood supplies in the region are at a critical level, so the call goes out to past donors, occasional donors, frequent donors, and first timers alike!



The Shoreline Covenant Church is at 1330 N 185th Street, and there is ample parking.